I hope Skylar Thompson's childhood heros are Matt Moore and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

There's a way the Fins win this Sunday, at least a way their odds improve closer to a coinflip. The rookie just needs to go out there and say **** it! **** reading defenses, **** taking care of the ball, just **** it. Pick a guy and let it rip...



Sounds stupid as ****, I know... But whats the alternative? In other words, whats the expectation for a 7th round rookie that shouldnt be starting on an NFL team in the regular season at this point in his NFL career? Lets hope he suddenly plays like the Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees or Russel Wilson's of this world? What are the odds on that?



Ryan Fitzpatrick or Matt Moore seems like a more attainable goal to me. This wont make this game a gimme by any means, they'll still be more likely to lose, in fact, this will make it more likely that if they lose, they'll lose big. But losing big doesnt matter if it increases your actual odds of winning. Sometimes, plain football luck is a better thing to go for than your actual skill level, hence the Matt Moore and Ryan Fitzpatrick reference.



And before you give me shit for this post, keep in mind that Skylar's biggest plays from last Sunday came from shit deep throws that resulted in huge pass interference penalties. Fins WRs are their best unit on the field, just pick a guy and let it fly... Who knows, catch 3-4 heads in a row and he might look like Brett Favre out there. Food for thought.