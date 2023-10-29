 I hope the Front Office looks to pick up a Guard or Two and maybe a Tackle before Tuesday. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I hope the Front Office looks to pick up a Guard or Two and maybe a Tackle before Tuesday.

B

boomer10

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
726
Reaction score
2,070
I believe the Achilles heel of this team is the Offensive Line.

The original starting five was good enough to take it the distance. But injuries have made this unit once again suspect as it would any team in that situation.

If we could pick up a starting caliber OG and a Guard/Tackle swing player, then this team has a real chance of making a run at the Super Bowl.

The RBs would benefit from an upgrade at Guard. The WRs would have more time to find the open spaces in the other teams' zones.

And Tua would be able to absolutely dominate from the pocket given the time by an upgraded OL. I am not sure what the compensation it would take to get this done, but it definitely should be explored until 4:00pm on Tuesday.
 
boomer10 said:
I believe the Achilles heel of this team is the Offensive Line.

The original starting five was good enough to take it the distance. But injuries have made this unit once again suspect as it would any team in that situation.

If we could pick up a starting caliber OG and a Guard/Tackle swing player, then this team has a real chance of making a run at the Super Bowl.

The RBs would benefit from an upgrade at Guard. The WRs would have more time to find the open spaces in the other teams' zones.

And Tua would be able to absolutely dominate from the pocket given the time by an upgraded OL. I am not sure what the compensation it would take to get this done, but it definitely should be explored until 4:00pm on Tuesday.
Click to expand...
I don't think it's realistic to find "starting caliber" players on the cheap at this point. We have no cap space and need to keep our draft picks.

Nice thought, but the actual mechanics are a big hurdle.
 
boomer10 said:
I believe the Achilles heel of this team is the Offensive Line.

The original starting five was good enough to take it the distance. But injuries have made this unit once again suspect as it would any team in that situation.

If we could pick up a starting caliber OG and a Guard/Tackle swing player, then this team has a real chance of making a run at the Super Bowl.

The RBs would benefit from an upgrade at Guard. The WRs would have more time to find the open spaces in the other teams' zones.

And Tua would be able to absolutely dominate from the pocket given the time by an upgraded OL. I am not sure what the compensation it would take to get this done, but it definitely should be explored until 4:00pm on Tuesday.
Click to expand...
Whilst I agree with the sentiment, we got no cash for such a maneuver
 
KevInMotion said:
Tough to pick up 1… let alone multiple starting caliber OL at this point of the season. Plus our cap space is only around 4mil
Click to expand...
Not only that, the zone schemes are not for everyone. If they don't have experience in that system, they would take time to be of any value.
 
boomer10 said:
I believe the Achilles heel of this team is the Offensive Line.

The original starting five was good enough to take it the distance. But injuries have made this unit once again suspect as it would any team in that situation.

If we could pick up a starting caliber OG and a Guard/Tackle swing player, then this team has a real chance of making a run at the Super Bowl.

The RBs would benefit from an upgrade at Guard. The WRs would have more time to find the open spaces in the other teams' zones.

And Tua would be able to absolutely dominate from the pocket given the time by an upgraded OL. I am not sure what the compensation it would take to get this done, but it definitely should be explored until 4:00pm on Tuesday.
Click to expand...
We are in the middle of a Super Bowl run already. Beyond that I do agree with your post. Injuries are piling up. Credit to the coaching staff for making it look respectable.
 
Lamm returned to the game and Armstead is close to returning to the lineup. If Jackson, Arnstead and Lamm are available I doubt they look at adding a tackle. Now, with Wynn out and Hunt's status uncertin, a guard is a realistic need. Might even have to kick the tires on a player like DJ Fluker.
 
Mach2 said:
Not only that, the zone schemes are not for everyone. If they don't have experience in that system, they would take time to be of any value.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it would probably have to come from one of the teams that play some version of the Shanahan scheme.
 
Am I the only one who believes Wilson (WR) may be traded and that I don't see us trading for anyone?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom