I hope the Front Office looks to pick up a Guard or Two and maybe a Tackle before Tuesday.

I believe the Achilles heel of this team is the Offensive Line.



The original starting five was good enough to take it the distance. But injuries have made this unit once again suspect as it would any team in that situation.



If we could pick up a starting caliber OG and a Guard/Tackle swing player, then this team has a real chance of making a run at the Super Bowl.



The RBs would benefit from an upgrade at Guard. The WRs would have more time to find the open spaces in the other teams' zones.



And Tua would be able to absolutely dominate from the pocket given the time by an upgraded OL. I am not sure what the compensation it would take to get this done, but it definitely should be explored until 4:00pm on Tuesday.