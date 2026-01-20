I hope we draft a lot of high floor guys

23-24 YOs who started a lot and made it into at least bowls and preferably the CFB POs.



Our cap situation demands day 1 contributors.



Our FO has focused on high ceiling since the Ireland days.



I hope we run simple schemes that players don't have to spend too long learning but at the same time I would like to avoid repeating the other Jeff Ireland mistake, drafting and signing poor scheme fits. I still get chills remembering Dion Jordan.



Specially in this day and age with the salary cap and the rookie scale. Players are primed to be largely better value on rookie contracts.



FA should be reserved for package specific utility role players making near vet minimum.



Handing out second contracts should be an exception and not proof you made the right choices like with Grier. Paying your own should be considered almost the same as paying FAs with the sole benefit of comp picks which anyway also require losing your own in order to be awarded any.



Doubling down on mistakes doesn't make them into successes.



I would like to go back to JJ's drafting phylosophy that yielded slow RBs like Emmitt, short ILBs like Zach and skinny DEs like JT who performed well in college and the pros.



Maybe after year 2 or 3 when we've cleared our cap and we can no longer roll money over we can start spending and drafting some players based on potential.