I hope we get a guy that can adjust like this!

jreg1
Starter
- Joined
Mar 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,027
- Reaction score
- 368
Yesterday in the Chiefs game I saw him use 2 guys 2 spy Jackson out of a 3-2 look with the 2 guys acting as the spies. They also cheated a bit looking to
quickly jump anything crossing underneath while the other player that lamar was not looking at was keping an eye on him. I just thought that was brilliant. I don't know how many times it was used but it was cool to see. Did you guys notice this? I hope we find a dc that thinks outside the box game to game!
Spags is the man!
