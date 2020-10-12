I hope we lose to the Jets

Tom Olivadotti
Defensive Coordinator
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2013
- Messages
- 130
- Reaction score
- 90
- Location
- Miami
Hear me out. I almost never like to root for a loss, but I really really don't want the Jets to be picking 1st in next years draft. I like Tua, but he's not in Lawrence's league. If the Jets get Lawrence, he's going to be kicking our butts for a next 15 years. What better way to screw the Jets, then giving them some meaningless wins thus ensuring they wander the wilderness for the foreseeable future. Let them take some overhyped athlete like Fields or Lance if they want a QB.