I hope we lose to the Jets

Hear me out. I almost never like to root for a loss, but I really really don't want the Jets to be picking 1st in next years draft. I like Tua, but he's not in Lawrence's league. If the Jets get Lawrence, he's going to be kicking our butts for a next 15 years. What better way to screw the Jets, then giving them some meaningless wins thus ensuring they wander the wilderness for the foreseeable future. Let them take some overhyped athlete like Fields or Lance if they want a QB.
 
You post like Tom Olivadotti coached defense.
 
Stupieat post ever. I’m not afraid of Fabio and neither is Joe Burrow. I don’t give a **** about draft status or college career we will NEVER see any QB dominate the AFC East again the way 6th rounder Tom Brady did. I guaranDamntee it,
 
Why is it stupid? We had Brady kicking our azzes for 20 years. How fun was that? I don't ever want to repeat that as a fan. The only thing that made that period worthwhile was the Jets were about as schitty as we were. I hate the 'effing Jets! I hate them worse than the Patriots. At least if they draft that ET lookalike, Justin Fields, that will make them easier to hate and more likely to fail since Ohio State QB's never seem to pan out in the pros.
 
Fabio will never dominate the AFC East like Brady did. Nobody ever will. The stumble bum coaches the Jets will hire will not be Bill Belechick. NE was the perfect storm coach QB combination. NE will be better with Newton than Tampa is with Tom. It was Tom and Bill not all Tom. jest won’t have a Bill. Do y be afraid of TL, he sucks under pressure.
 
Tua V Lawrence twice a year. Sounds like good football to me. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Better Trevor Lawrence in a Jets uniform than a Patriots uniform.
 
There was another QB who came out with this much hype. He won 0 Super Bowls and retired after 7 season. Don’t be afraid, let it play out.
 
1. I never want Miami to lose to the Jets regardless of the circumstances.

2. The Jets suck and we will not lose to them.

3. WTF?
 
I watched Lawrence again last night against Miami he is still a one read QB who runs a lot and happens to have a big arm -

The plays may be designed that way but in the NFL D Coordinators like a QB who ticks and runs it doesn’t translate into a long career

So yes We have seen this story play out a number of times

Give me the cerebral QB types who can run when necessary like A Rodgers
 
'Easier to hate', lol. Are you in love with Lawrence? Will you switch teams to whoever drafts him or what?

You want us to lose to the Jets so 'they're easier to hate'. Do you have a hard time doing so? You don't even have to hate them. You just have to like the Dolphins.

Who in their right mind has Tom Olivadotti as their profile pic and user name? All he did was back up the cocaine story so we could draft Dan but then ruined him by sucking as a DC for the length of his career.

You weird man.
 
You are a very strange person, what a utterly ridiculous thread !
 
