I just heard that my American Legion post will have NFL games on their television in their canteen. I'm going to get to see all the games!!!

I just heard that my American Legion post will have NFL games on their television in their canteen.
I'm going to get to see all the Dolphins games that get televised in my area (NC).!!!

This is great, Its close to home and I'll know the crowd and not feel "compelled" to buy a lot of food and drinks, only what I want or choose to bring. It will leave all the money I was going to need to spend for access available for other things. For me that means more ammunition for target shooting and possibly another rifle. This season just got a whole lot better.

I wonder how many posters here see the games at Veteran based organizations.
 
