I just read another "News Item" Stafford for QB in a three-team trade.

I just read another "News Item" Stafford for QB in a three-team trade.

Has this been brought up before? I don't remember, but the list of QBs being brought forward was pretty large.

I find it "intriguing" to get him for our backup QB, but at his age, it would only be for 2 or 3 years.
 
Breaking news. Miami talked to KC about Mahomes. Check back on my account tomorrow for more details.
 
These silly "trade proposal" stories are just clickbait. The kind of thing that pops up on MSN
 
I think the only mindset that he would have in coming here would be to help a team get to the Superbowl, and possibly have a chance to play some "hero" ball at the very end of his NFL career.

Like I said before - an interesting concept - if nothing else.
 
Damn. I appreciate this just for using ignominiously in a sentence.
 
