Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 5,429
- Reaction score
- 8,170
- Age
- 75
- Location
- High Point, NC
I just saw a video from "ACE PER HEAD" Identifying Grier as the problem.
It is called "Will Dolphins Civil War Lead to better days".
I felt he made a reasonable case for Grier being the stumbling block in the Dolphins administration. I'm curious if any of you guys have seen this and what you thought of it.
It is called "Will Dolphins Civil War Lead to better days".
I felt he made a reasonable case for Grier being the stumbling block in the Dolphins administration. I'm curious if any of you guys have seen this and what you thought of it.