 I just want a taste of the damn playoffs - Updated (easy) way to get in | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
I just want a taste of the damn playoffs - Updated (easy) way to get in

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,936
Reaction score
2,672
ANYTHING can happen in the playoffs. Get in and let the chips fall where they may.

If we win ANY two games, were EXTREMELY likely to get in

We're struggling right now and I think once we get back home we can turn things around buuuut just in case we cant

We can get in by JUST winning 1 of our remaining games (even the Packers game)

It all starts this week

Pretty equally important games
Lions OVER Jets (In NJ, Zach Wilson is starting, he is awful, Lions, dare I say it, have been playing well)
Raiders OVER Patriots (In Vegas, Pats have a lot of injuries.Raiders might be the best-worst team I've ever seen.They've lost a record number of games where they've been up by double digits)
Titans OVER Chargers (Unfortunately Titans seem to be falling apart. Lost 3 straight. Chargers are a rollercoaster. Absolutely no consistency.)

Patriots schedule is tough (Raiders, Dolphins, Bengals, Bills) - if they lose this week, they're DONE IMO

Jets schedule is a bit easier but Wilson should start the next couple of weeks, I don't give them a shot (Lions, Jags Thurs night, @Seahawks, @dolphins)

Chargers schedule is a joke (Titans, @Colts, Rams, @Broncos) - Damn they're going to be a problem for us playoffs-wise
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,635
Reaction score
23,345
Location
New Jersey
Chargers will go 2-2. Pats possibly 1-3.
 
chuck dezl

chuck dezl

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2010
Messages
804
Reaction score
1,529
Location
MI
We have to beat the Jets, I feel like that is the key to the playoffs
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,936
Reaction score
2,672
Chargers and Ravens should get in leaving one spot between us, Jets, and Pats.

Jets win alone may do it. It's really between us and them. Jets may have to ride with Z Wilson for a couple of games.

Pats have the Bills and Bengals (and us) They're not getting in.
 
