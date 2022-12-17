I just want a taste of the damn playoffs - Updated (easy) way to get in

ANYTHING can happen in the playoffs. Get in and let the chips fall where they may.
If we win ANY two games, were EXTREMELY likely to get in
We're struggling right now and I think once we get back home we can turn things around buuuut just in case we cant
We can get in by JUST winning 1 of our remaining games (even the Packers game)
It all starts this week
Pretty equally important games
Lions OVER Jets (In NJ, Zach Wilson is starting, he is awful, Lions, dare I say it, have been playing well)
Raiders OVER Patriots (In Vegas, Pats have a lot of injuries.Raiders might be the best-worst team I've ever seen.They've lost a record number of games where they've been up by double digits)
Titans OVER Chargers (Unfortunately Titans seem to be falling apart. Lost 3 straight. Chargers are a rollercoaster. Absolutely no consistency.)
Patriots schedule is tough (Raiders, Dolphins, Bengals, Bills) - if they lose this week, they're DONE IMO
Jets schedule is a bit easier but Wilson should start the next couple of weeks, I don't give them a shot (Lions, Jags Thurs night, @Seahawks, @dolphins)
Chargers schedule is a joke (Titans, @Colts, Rams, @Broncos) - Damn they're going to be a problem for us playoffs-wise
If we win ANY two games, were EXTREMELY likely to get in
We're struggling right now and I think once we get back home we can turn things around buuuut just in case we cant
We can get in by JUST winning 1 of our remaining games (even the Packers game)
It all starts this week
Pretty equally important games
Lions OVER Jets (In NJ, Zach Wilson is starting, he is awful, Lions, dare I say it, have been playing well)
Raiders OVER Patriots (In Vegas, Pats have a lot of injuries.Raiders might be the best-worst team I've ever seen.They've lost a record number of games where they've been up by double digits)
Titans OVER Chargers (Unfortunately Titans seem to be falling apart. Lost 3 straight. Chargers are a rollercoaster. Absolutely no consistency.)
Patriots schedule is tough (Raiders, Dolphins, Bengals, Bills) - if they lose this week, they're DONE IMO
Jets schedule is a bit easier but Wilson should start the next couple of weeks, I don't give them a shot (Lions, Jags Thurs night, @Seahawks, @dolphins)
Chargers schedule is a joke (Titans, @Colts, Rams, @Broncos) - Damn they're going to be a problem for us playoffs-wise