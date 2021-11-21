I just witnessed the ****iest 1 minute drill of all time...

So the only succes you've had all game was running up tempo... Get the ball at the 50 and opt to call 2 Timeouts on the first 2 plays... Then run the ****ing ball on 3rd and short so you can use your last timeout and basically tell the opposing defense you're targeting the endzone on the next 2 plays... Only to gain 2 ****ing yards on an outer and miss the ****ing FG... Simply amazing!