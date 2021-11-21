 I just witnessed the ****iest 1 minute drill of all time... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I just witnessed the ****iest 1 minute drill of all time...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,940
Reaction score
20,029
Location
Montreal
So the only succes you've had all game was running up tempo... Get the ball at the 50 and opt to call 2 Timeouts on the first 2 plays... Then run the ****ing ball on 3rd and short so you can use your last timeout and basically tell the opposing defense you're targeting the endzone on the next 2 plays... Only to gain 2 ****ing yards on an outer and miss the ****ing FG... Simply amazing!
 
lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
10,893
Reaction score
11,775
We should be talking about the momentum killing interception
 
FinaticalOne

FinaticalOne

DieHard FinFan 4 Life
Joined
Sep 3, 2001
Messages
3,699
Reaction score
608
Location
Bear, DE
Agree. We have the worst offensive coordinators in the league. They have to roll Tua out on some plays., it makes no sense to me.
 
LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Starter
Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Messages
2,135
Reaction score
1,776
That's what happens when you have a QB LITERALLY incapable of throwing the ball beyond 10 yards.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,457
Reaction score
13,738
Location
New Jersey
Terrible drive. Not one shot downfield either. Tua is not having a good game.
 
