I keep seeing that we're a fair weather team that's only good early...

I've seen this opinion from several people in a bunch of places. "They always look good at the beginning of the season, but when the weather turns and real football starts in November, the Dolphins start choking."



Different forums, Youtube comments, social media, wherever I go, there are a few people posting something like this. So I thought I'll look into it and set the record straight.



The Dolphins were 0-6, 3-3, 1-5, 3-3 in the first 6 weeks the last 4 years. That's 7-17 combined. (As you surely know, 5-1 is the best start we've had in 20 years.) The same Dolphins were 24-14 in November/December/January in the last 4 years. That alone should be enough to bust the fair weather myth.



Last year, we were wildly inconsistent, and looked good or bad regardless of the weather. The Ravens game showed how good or bad we can be in the exact same weather within a single game.



Bad weather hurts teams the most that suck at running the ball and/or have poor run defense. Our running game has been pretty poor before this year. Now, Miami's leading the league in rushing. Run defense was fairly good in recent years with basically the same personnel (David Long came in for Elandon Roberts, everything else is the same). Hopefully Fangio figures it out, we're seeing signs of it happening.



Finally, if Miami gets home field advantage for the playoffs, the weather won't matter at all. We are leading the AFC, only have 3 possibly bad weather games left (Commanders, Jets, Ravens), and the SB is gonna be in Vegas in a dome.