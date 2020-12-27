 I knew it all along. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I knew it all along.

T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
965
Reaction score
1,997
Age
31
Location
New York
Osvaldo_rezende said:
BS call ... and stupid raiders for not taking the TD lol,
Always go for the TD
Click to expand...
It was the correct play at least 95% of the time. What is the chance of a blown coverage AND facemask call on the same play with :19 left in the game? Without the facemask the ball was on the 41 yard line with :12 left and no timeouts. I have no issue forcing the opponent to kick a 60 yard FG for the win.
 
