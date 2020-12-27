I knew it all along.

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
BS call ... and stupid raiders for not taking the TD lol,Karma b*tches. That 50 yard PI was weak as it gets.
It was the correct play at least 95% of the time. What is the chance of a blown coverage AND facemask call on the same play with :19 left in the game? Without the facemask the ball was on the 41 yard line with :12 left and no timeouts. I have no issue forcing the opponent to kick a 60 yard FG for the win.BS call ... and stupid raiders for not taking the TD lol,
Always go for the TD