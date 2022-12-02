I knew there had to be another Dolphin fan in Arkansas somewhere

I met one last night. We went to a concert for my fiance's grandson, It was cold enough so I could wear my heavy Dolphins jacket, it has logos all over it and after the program a guy came up to me and said he didn't know there wasn't another Dolfan in Arkansas. Everybody here is either Cowboy fan or Chiefs fan. We exchanged emails so we could stay in touch. In California I had no problem finding fellow finfans we always out numbered the home team except when we played the Raiders, now they are in Nevada. The Razorbacks are the team here, I don't think we will ever get a pro team.