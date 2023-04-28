 I know everyone wants an OT, but... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I know everyone wants an OT, but...

DKphin

DKphin

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2008
Messages
14,111
Reaction score
4,885
Location
Pattaya, Thailand
if John Michael Shmitz falls in the second, he is my choice. If you have not watched his game tape, go check it out. Being a former wrestler, he knows how to use leverage. His footwork and hand placement are on point as well. I think you move Connor back to LG and plug Shmitz at OC, But the kid is not perfect, every now then he;ll lean over his toes and throw off his balance, but that;s not often. But this all academic as I think there is no way he falls to 51.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,496
Reaction score
9,519
Location
Garden State
This dude is a beast, an anchor of the interior. Would end the inside push and allow our center to move to guard...win win
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom