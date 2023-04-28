I know everyone wants an OT, but...

if John Michael Shmitz falls in the second, he is my choice. If you have not watched his game tape, go check it out. Being a former wrestler, he knows how to use leverage. His footwork and hand placement are on point as well. I think you move Connor back to LG and plug Shmitz at OC, But the kid is not perfect, every now then he;ll lean over his toes and throw off his balance, but that;s not often. But this all academic as I think there is no way he falls to 51.