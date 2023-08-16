I know the purists will hate this but…

Nice picture but as a fan since 1966, I prefer the aqua, orange, white and blue colors they have had the past 57 years.I would love to see this uni one game.
What? I’m from South Florida and I see black, neon pink and neon blue everywhere. But that might be because of the LSD.I just don't think of black as the primary color of south Florida. White, orange, aqua. That's it. Call me a purist. Or just old guy.
The Heat‘s Vice jersey is one of the best selling jerseys in the NBA. Just saying’. It’s definitely part of Miami‘s culture.What a mockery.
That oneI won't say what I really think because it wouldn't be politically correct, I'll just keep my mouth shut and show myself out...
I could get behind a version of this one, maybe a little more Aqua in it and a slightly darker grey...
