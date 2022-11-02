 I know who loves the Chubb deal…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I know who loves the Chubb deal….

Jaelan Phillips.

One of them is gonna clobber you.

One frees up the other.

Phillips doesn’t have many sacks (yet) but he has always been RIGHT THERE. As in right there, in your face.

With Chubb, Phillips, and Van Ginkle, well…

That’s a pretty formidable pass rush. Oh yeah, then there is Wilkins, ZS, and (hopefully) Ogbah.

That’ll take some heat off of our depleted secondary.

If X mends and Jones comes back, can you even imagine….
 
