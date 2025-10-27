I learned a lesson.

My sons are both in their 30's now and some of our best memories are going to games together. One happens to be a casual Lions fan and the other is a diehard Bears fan so we have gone to see games in both stadiums several times, especially when the Dolphins are playing. The trip to and from the games and the trash talking just adds to the enjoyment.



I am not sure how old your kids are but, my piece of advice, go to the games. Have a good time together and win or lose, you will always have the memories with your boys.