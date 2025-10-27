 I learned a lesson. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I learned a lesson.

SirDrums

SirDrums

Earlier this summer I bought tickets to the Atlanta game. Don't get to see the phins in person often and was looking forward to it for months... then 1-6.

I was so disgusted, I sold the tickets after the blow out by the browns. Just didnt want to subject me or my boys to that in person.

Then I am sitting at home yesterday watching the phins beat the tar out of the falcons... man that would have been fun to watch in person...

Lesson is, next time... just go. you never know what can happen.
 
they would have lost if you had gone to the game. They won because you didn’t go so thank you for not going
 
It’s the journey that matters. Make memories.
 
Away games, money spent wont go to Ross. Good way to support the team itself without supporting the owners bad decisions. The players love seeing you at away games, make sure McDaniel knows hes awful by yelling at him as loud as you can.
 
My sons are both in their 30's now and some of our best memories are going to games together. One happens to be a casual Lions fan and the other is a diehard Bears fan so we have gone to see games in both stadiums several times, especially when the Dolphins are playing. The trip to and from the games and the trash talking just adds to the enjoyment.

I am not sure how old your kids are but, my piece of advice, go to the games. Have a good time together and win or lose, you will always have the memories with your boys.
 
Im taking my daughter to her first game in December. It crossed my mind for split sec to sell the tickets and revisit the idea when the Fins are playing better, but I want to take her to a game so bad. Plus it might be years before they're playing better.

If you dont live near Miami, you have to go when they're nearby regardless...
 
Isn't there a split of the attendance revenues between the two teams, favoring the home team yet something like 40% going to the visitors?

That used to be the way it worked, anyway.
 
34% for all 32, 66% for home, attendance wise at least. All other in game revenue (merch, food, drink) stays with the home team.
 
Went to the Panthers game this year
Despite it ending in a loss it was a great time
Also Dolphins fans travel well
I think that's why we get a lot of international games
 
Just stop buying tickets man. Stop giving ross more money. He doesnt deserve it based on the on field product he's given us.
 
