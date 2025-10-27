I learned a lesson.

SirDrums
Earlier this summer I bought tickets to the Atlanta game. Don't get to see the phins in person often and was looking forward to it for months... then 1-6.
I was so disgusted, I sold the tickets after the blow out by the browns. Just didnt want to subject me or my boys to that in person.
Then I am sitting at home yesterday watching the phins beat the tar out of the falcons... man that would have been fun to watch in person...
Lesson is, next time... just go. you never know what can happen.
