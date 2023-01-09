I like our coach but I wish our running game didn't rely on "witchcraft" all of the time! I wish we would use 2 tight end sets more on first down from under center and use play action off of a consistent under center run game from time to time. I get it his offense is what it is. I just don't see us trying to use a power run game when we really need to run the ball. It seems like our running game is 90 percent trying to fool the d line with eye candy instead of blowing them off of the ball. Anyway go Phins and I hope we beat Buffalo and advance!