I like them being the underdog instead of the overwhelming favorite.

Yea cause that means they’re playing lights out beforehand. I agree but understand the press underdog thing can do to propel a team.
yeah that's what I meant.....I want to be the team that is the favorite to win every game we play.....of course I know we're not there at this time.
 
Pretty well coached team but there's a ton of tape on their coach and none of ours. They literally have no idea about anything other than that we're going to throw 2 speed demons at them. It's really not easy for them.

Also, the jets stayed with them recently outside of a few big bombs.
 
