I literally want to punch my TV...

KingHydra
- Jan 29, 2021
- West Palm Beach
Everytime Flo fakes going for it on 4th down.
Someone forgot to tell him that: IF YOU NEVER GO FOR IT YOU CANT FAKE IT!
Honestly, the opposing Defense has to be laughing at us. It's such a coaching clown show.
I hate being negative after a win but I think Flo is not the answer.
The Jets went for it on 4th and goal. THATS HOW YOY PLAY WHEN YOURE 2/3-7.
/Vent
