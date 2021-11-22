 I literally want to punch my TV... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I literally want to punch my TV...

Everytime Flo fakes going for it on 4th down.
Someone forgot to tell him that: IF YOU NEVER GO FOR IT YOU CANT FAKE IT!
Honestly, the opposing Defense has to be laughing at us. It's such a coaching clown show.
I hate being negative after a win but I think Flo is not the answer.
The Jets went for it on 4th and goal. THATS HOW YOY PLAY WHEN YOURE 2/3-7.

/Vent
 
They are literally still laughing this Monday morning

They may chuckle about it all week.
 
What would be the point of punching the television?

That's kind of like kicking your dog because the resteraunt screwed up the order.
 
Hell, might as well line up in the wildcat for that one, send someone in motion. Seems more likely to cause someone to jump than what we did
 
