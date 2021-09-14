I love salty Patriot fan tears

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2005
- Messages
- 943
- Reaction score
- 376
- Age
- 34
This is hilarious. Then again, maybe you shouldn’t watch it. I would hate to give this clown extra views.
It's over an hour? Attention span already abandoning me...Cliff notes?
Started it then stopped in when he called Tua a pineapple bust. Classy guy.didn't even start the video. 1hr long what is wrong with you.
wait until they win.didn't even start the video. 1hr long what is wrong with you.
did they discuss how he went after xavien howard?His take:
Stopped listening after 30 seconds.did they discuss how he went after xavien howard?
how he did anything positive, off-script?
they were rhetorical questions, but thanks for letting me know you had zero patience for their garbage.Stopped listening after 30 seconds.