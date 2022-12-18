 I love the Dolphins I appreciate the positivity but… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
I love the Dolphins I appreciate the positivity but…

R

risskybzns

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
129
Reaction score
400
Age
53
Location
Boca Raton
I Was that a party. Had to leave in the middle of the 4th didn’t want crash my car so after we were up 29–21 I told my wife here’s how it’s gonna go they’re gonna score get a two point conversion and with no time on the clock kick a field goal and beat us. I’m not Kreskin I just know this f%^king team and they’re not clutch when it comes to playing playoff teams. Unfortunately there’s no moral victories, stupid coaching and really bad play calling especially on short third down plays crushed them. Read this online which sums up my feeling since game one with Boyer if you don’t fire him and replace him with a real defensive coach. It doesn’t matter what we do we’re not going anywhere this year or next year or any year

Not sure why this is being overlooked.
D allowed Buffalo to match entire field for a TD to end the half. Then allowed them to match the entire field for another TD (if they wanted it) to end the game.
Boyer shrinks in all the big moments.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,194
Reaction score
2,185
Defense sucks. Gives up basically a 95 yard drive, eating the entire clock, in a freaking blizzard. Just terrible
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
11,146
Reaction score
10,016
Age
33
Location
Maine
After being up 8 I’m sure all us Dolphins fans knew exactly how this game was gonna end. Bills score get the 2 then get the ball tied with 2 min left and kick a chip shot. We all knew this would happen. Because it’s what always happens.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,039
Reaction score
15,733
Location
Borneo
risskybzns said:
Our HC outsmarted himself once again. He’s not an NFL play caller and that’s a fact
He keeps making the same mistakes over and over again and doesn’t fix them.
If he wants to save his job he’ll hire a play caller this offseason or he’ll be gone after year 2
 
