I love the Dolphins I appreciate the positivity but…

I Was that a party. Had to leave in the middle of the 4th didn’t want crash my car so after we were up 29–21 I told my wife here’s how it’s gonna go they’re gonna score get a two point conversion and with no time on the clock kick a field goal and beat us. I’m not Kreskin I just know this f%^king team and they’re not clutch when it comes to playing playoff teams. Unfortunately there’s no moral victories, stupid coaching and really bad play calling especially on short third down plays crushed them. Read this online which sums up my feeling since game one with Boyer if you don’t fire him and replace him with a real defensive coach. It doesn’t matter what we do we’re not going anywhere this year or next year or any year



Not sure why this is being overlooked.

D allowed Buffalo to match entire field for a TD to end the half. Then allowed them to match the entire field for another TD (if they wanted it) to end the game.

Boyer shrinks in all the big moments.