I love the Miami Dolphins

I like boobs.
Here I am at 39 years old, with three kids and a wife. We’re with my folks in Orange Beach Alabama and having a fantastic Christmas vacation. I cooked tonight and drank some wine, and my parents stopped everything afterwards to watch the game with their boy.

We didn’t win, but damn that was good family time and it brought me back to my childhood for a minute. My mom cheering for the Fins simply because she knew how happy it made me.

The Dolphins brought us close together for at least a night, and it was a fun game.

Merry Christmas y’all. Go Fins.
 
