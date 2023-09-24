 I need to apologize to someone in particular... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I need to apologize to someone in particular...

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
6,409
Reaction score
9,196
Location
Miami
No not Fin-Loco... I need to beg forgiveness to Chris Grier who I have flamed for a long time.

He has not only made this team relevant again, he has made this team fun to watch and elite on offense. As long as we stay healthy we are superbowl contenders and for that I am eternally grateful. I will root for this team until I die, and he has finally made watching this team something special.

Thank you Chris Grier. I will give you the benefit of the doubt from hence forth. The oline looks good and Devon Achane looks like the future.
 
Yeah great game today…… still a long road ahead of where we want to go
 
AMakados10 said:
The Dolphins doing damage in the playoffs will be Grier’s vindication as a top GM. Not a week 3 win imo.
Click to expand...
You just watched the second highest scoring game in NFL history. Be cool for a minute will ya
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom