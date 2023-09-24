I need to apologize to someone in particular...

BennySwella
We need better LB's
No not Fin-Loco... I need to beg forgiveness to Chris Grier who I have flamed for a long time.
He has not only made this team relevant again, he has made this team fun to watch and elite on offense. As long as we stay healthy we are superbowl contenders and for that I am eternally grateful. I will root for this team until I die, and he has finally made watching this team something special.
Thank you Chris Grier. I will give you the benefit of the doubt from hence forth. The oline looks good and Devon Achane looks like the future.
