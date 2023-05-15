I need your prayers, please

Yesterday, I had some really cool things planned for my 91 y/o mom on Mother's Day - a home-cooked dinner, one of her favorite old movies...the whole nine yards. But yesterday afternoon, she started having pains in her right side and shortness of breath, so I insisted we go to the emergency room (I'm her full-time unpaid caregiver BTW). As with all hospitals, we had a long wait in the ER. The nurses and staff were terrific and so kind and helpful to her. After having an EKG, a chest x-ray, a CT scan, and blood and urine analysis, the doctor asked me to step outside her room to talk. He told me she has a small amount of pneumonia, a small blood clot in her lungs, and a dark spot on her lung that he said could well be cancer. I felt absolutely gut punched. Even though my mom is 91, she's a healthy 91 with a sharp mind and a very independent attitude. I spent the rest of my time with my mom by her side trying to be as strong as I could for her. After they admitted her at 2:34 am, they sent me home and told me to come back today when visiting hours start at noon. As soon as I left the hospital, I let my guard down and the tears started flowing and my heart started racing. Even though i don't consider myself the strong one in the family, my mom insists I am amd constantly tells me she doesn't know what she'd do without me.



I beg of all my FinHeaven brothers and sisters to pray for my mom's health - and a miracle. And please pray for God to give me the strength to be the rock for my mom and my sister, and to give me the strength to enevitably clean our her huge house and sell it. Bills will be coming soon and I pray I have the sanity to keep the house afloat, juggling finances and not having a heart attack or nervous breakdown in the process.



My thanks to all of you in advance. And if any of you went through similar scenarios with your parents and would like to share your stories, I'd feel privileged to hear them.