I never knew this about the concussion protocol

Sideline doctors: How the NFL's concussion-spotting system is — and isn't — working An initiative to put independent concussion spotters on the sidelines of games has produced mixed results, according to doctors and outside experts.

I always assumed the neuro doctor had the ultimate authority but it turns out that is left up to the team physician. That is total conflict of interest. This is definitely something that needs to be address. Going by my previous assumption I thought sine the doctor and physician agreed Tua definitely did not have a concussion. This makes me second guess everything. We all know 95 percent of the players want to go back in even if they will have long term damage and some coaches just want to win, health be damned. I hope none of this is the case but you know it has happened before throughout the league.