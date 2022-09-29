 I never knew this about the concussion protocol | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I never knew this about the concussion protocol

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
426
Reaction score
1,252
Location
Greensboro, NC
I always assumed the neuro doctor had the ultimate authority but it turns out that is left up to the team physician. That is total conflict of interest. This is definitely something that needs to be address. Going by my previous assumption I thought sine the doctor and physician agreed Tua definitely did not have a concussion. This makes me second guess everything. We all know 95 percent of the players want to go back in even if they will have long term damage and some coaches just want to win, health be damned. I hope none of this is the case but you know it has happened before throughout the league.

www.statnews.com

Sideline doctors: How the NFL's concussion-spotting system is — and isn't — working

An initiative to put independent concussion spotters on the sidelines of games has produced mixed results, according to doctors and outside experts.
www.statnews.com www.statnews.com

1664446386189.png
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,838
Reaction score
4,174
Age
33
Location
New York
I mean the neurospecialist might not have authority, but ignoring their recommendations is more than likely going to play a factor in any kind of investigation. The NFL has changed a lot over the years and I really hope team doctors would not risk the long term health of players over a single game.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
11,022
Reaction score
12,239
Location
from the old continent
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I mean the neurospecialist might not have authority, but ignoring their recommendations is more than likely going to play a factor in any kind of investigation. The NFL has changed a lot over the years and I really hope team doctors would not risk the long term health of players over a single game.
Click to expand...

absolutely and McDaniel also doesn't strike me as the type of coach who would pressure the doctors in questionable diagnoses, just to have a player back for one half.
 
Last edited:
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,596
Reaction score
9,142
Location
Philly
After a player has progressed through the five-step process, and is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he must be seen and separately cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA, who is not affiliated with any NFL club. Until cleared by this independent physician, a player may not return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.
Click to expand...

This article is from 2015 there is a new policy now. See above.

www.nfl.com

Concussion Protocol & Return-to-Participation Protocol: Overview

The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
426
Reaction score
1,252
Location
Greensboro, NC
mrhankey81701 said:
This article is from 2015 there is a new policy now. See above.

www.nfl.com

Concussion Protocol & Return-to-Participation Protocol: Overview

The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
Click to expand...
Thank you for that. I thought I had read something like that before but could not find it again. That eases my mind. McD doesn't seem like a person who would jeopardize and players health but that doesn't mean someone else in the organization feels the same way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom