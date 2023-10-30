I only made it 3 replies in

Finsational
yes, but that is after the gameTyreek Hill will absolutely tear Sneeds a$$hole apart like a head of lettuce.
He was. And the Chiefs are potentially very thin at linebacker.Snead was awful yesterday.
HahaFrom a post on Chiefs forum discussing Miami. At least they have a sense of humor
