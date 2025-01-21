I PROMISED I WOULD NOT DO THIS BUT I BUT MUST

Well i Promised myself I would not start any thread about certain aspect of the team such as back up qbs , special teams and uniforms and helmets, however promises were meant to be broken in love , in politics and in sports so here goes . if our own sports media and fans come out and say that our traditions are not that good then why are we one of only few teams that has only one color helmet with the same logo? or do we still have the old logo helmet available ?

I say until we win a big game we have the team wear black helmets with a redesigned logo or revert back to the old logo. we go back to the 90's aqua jerseys . and bring back the early 2000s orange jerseys because nothing we are doing off the field is working. Plus the all white look is so outdated now. we need major changes on and off the field.



I know this is dumb but i am so sick of watching the other teams make changes and we are still in quick sand. i had a nightmare last night the JETS BILLS AND PATS ALL WEN AND WON 2 SUPERBOWLS. meanwhile we drafted EDDIE MOORE and Dion Jordon's sons in the draft i felt like i was going into D, T.s and was put in a padded cell and i visited by coaches Jimmy , Dave, Cam , Joe and Adam then i really got scared. help somebody i am going nuts.