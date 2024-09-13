 I Quit...Again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Quit...Again

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
5,681
Reaction score
11,489
Age
34
Location
SRQ
FH,

Yes, i'm back for round 2 of ridicule.

And if you object, fine, you are entitled to your opinion.

But two things I know for certain.

#1 - We will not being winning a playoff game this season.

#2 - This franchise NEVER deserved me as a fan to begin with.

This is my last post in FH, I'll be logging out and moving on with my life completely NFL free.

I encourage all of you that have devoted your life to this organization to do the same.

THEY DO NOT DESERVE US FANS.

Seriously, stay blessed everyone.

Adam First.

Adam Never Again.

-EP-
 
I'm proud that you had the courage to do this.. Valuing your time for yourself over pouring emotions into a franchise that continually lets you down. Good for you my brother.

Warm Regards,
Hargitt01
 
Good luck Brother.

I will admit I find it genuinely hard to be a Dolphins fan anymore. It will continue to be hard for me to care as long as Chris Grier is our GM. I simply do not believe he can build a team that wins a playoff game.
 
meh.....been a fan for over 50 years, not going to give it up now

My dad was a die hard Red Sox fan. He was born in 1920 and waited 84 years to see them win their first World Series. If he can do it, I can as well

Besides, you will be back for the Seattle game
 
EPBro, We love you so
We want you to know
That We gonna miss your Post
The minute you walk out that door

[Chorus]
So please don't go, don't go
Don't go away
Please don't go, don't go
We begging you to stay

[Verse 2]
If you leave, at least in our lifetime
We've had one dream come true
We were blessed to be posting
with someone as wonderful as you

Pink Floyd Loop GIF by A. L. Crego
 
Bob512 said:
meh.....been a fan for over 50 years, not going to give it up now

My dad was a die hard Red Sox fan. He was born in 1920 and waited 84 years to see them win their first World Series. If he can do it, I can as well

Besides, you will be back for the Seattle game
Click to expand...

This is the mentality I try to maintain. My uncle went 76 years without seeing a Boston championship, but always watched and supported the team.

The 86 year gap between championships made 2004 quite an amazing moment up here. We can only hope Miami creates their own moment one day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom