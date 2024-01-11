I Quit....Not Really

FH Fam,



For those who didn't follow.



I posted a very emotional and soft message after the Bills game about how I had given up on this team, the league, and being a fan.



Excuse the utilization of the third person, but EPBro was being a little Puss* As* Bitc*.



Some of the faithful called me out, justifiably so.



Some of the good-natured faithful consoled me, which I appreciated tremendously.



I legit wanted it to be over for me...



But then I watched Hard Knocks on Tuesday night and something clicked in me...



This team is far too talented and has far too good of chemistry to go silently into that night...



We run the ball and we stop the run.



We are as healthy on offense as we have been in months.



McDaniel believes, like a mfer, that adversity has been building to make us strongest when it matters most...



It's with pride and passion that I announce...



I'M ON TO KANSAS CITY...



I'll be at Arrowhead in person to root on the Aqua and Orange on Saturday night!



-5 degrees can suck muh mfer dix.



Time to will this team to victory and be there in person to experience our first playoff win in 23 years.



LFG!



Phins Fing Up!