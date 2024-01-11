 I Quit....Not Really | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Quit....Not Really

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
4,660
Reaction score
9,427
Age
34
Location
SRQ
FH Fam,

For those who didn't follow.

I posted a very emotional and soft message after the Bills game about how I had given up on this team, the league, and being a fan.

Excuse the utilization of the third person, but EPBro was being a little Puss* As* Bitc*.

Some of the faithful called me out, justifiably so.

Some of the good-natured faithful consoled me, which I appreciated tremendously.

I legit wanted it to be over for me...

But then I watched Hard Knocks on Tuesday night and something clicked in me...

This team is far too talented and has far too good of chemistry to go silently into that night...

We run the ball and we stop the run.

We are as healthy on offense as we have been in months.

McDaniel believes, like a mfer, that adversity has been building to make us strongest when it matters most...

It's with pride and passion that I announce...

I'M ON TO KANSAS CITY...

I'll be at Arrowhead in person to root on the Aqua and Orange on Saturday night!

-5 degrees can suck muh mfer dix.

Time to will this team to victory and be there in person to experience our first playoff win in 23 years.

LFG!

Phins Fing Up!
 
Jamesw said:
Much respect EPBro. try to sit between 2 KC fatties (it shouldn't be hard) and use them for insulation. LOL!
Click to expand...
My wife and I had to borrow ski jackets from my dad, lol.
 
I didn't read your earlier post (not personal, I've only read a small minority of the threads on the main board recently), but if you can stand in Arrowhead from kickoff to 0:00 on Saturday, you're clearly NOT a pu**y a*sed Bi*ch :chuckle:
 
GreenDolphinSt said:
I didn't read your earlier post (not personal, I've only read a small minority of the threads on the main board recently), but if you can stand in Arrowhead from kickoff to 0:00 on Saturday, you're clearly NOT a pu**y a*sed Bi*ch :chuckle:
Click to expand...
LFG!
 
EPBro said:
FH Fam,

For those who didn't follow.

I posted a very emotional and soft message after the Bills game about how I had given up on this team, the league, and being a fan.

Excuse the utilization of the third person, but EPBro was being a little Puss* As* Bitc*.

Some of the faithful called me out, justifiably so.

Some of the good-natured faithful consoled me, which I appreciated tremendously.

I legit wanted it to be over for me...

But then I watched Hard Knocks on Tuesday night and something clicked in me...

This team is far too talented and has far too good of chemistry to go silently into that night...

We run the ball and we stop the run.

We are as healthy on offense as we have been in months.

McDaniel believes, like a mfer, that adversity has been building to make us strongest when it matters most...

It's with pride and passion that I announce...

I'M ON TO KANSAS CITY...

I'll be at Arrowhead in person to root on the Aqua and Orange on Saturday night!

-5 degrees can suck muh mfer dix.

Time to will this team to victory and be there in person to experience our first playoff win in 23 years.

LFG!

Phins Fing Up!
Click to expand...
Good man!! We knew ya didn't mean it! We've all, just about, felt that way before following this team. Safe travel, yell loud for our fish and for real bro, dress very warm!! Have a great time and I'm praying that we all can enjoy a Dolphin victory vs. KC. Mostert loves running in the snow!! Heard him talking earlier today!! Pound the rock all night!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom