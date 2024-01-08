Raised by my father to glorify football and the holy Miami Dolphins.



Been hard core my entire life, never missed a game since I can remember.



Rumor mill, FA, draft, etc...



Always dialed in.



I have been devote, and watched far more football than most in my time.



If you can't genuinely see that the league is not competition but entertainment, you are lost.



After we lose to KC next week I'm done.



Call me a quitter, say you will never do it...



That is fine and understandable.



But I am moving on...



And if you take this as serious as I do, then I hope one day you can move on as well.



One love FH, peace out.



PS, DM me if you are interested in memorabilia. I have two generations worth.