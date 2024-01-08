 I Quit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Quit

Raised by my father to glorify football and the holy Miami Dolphins.

Been hard core my entire life, never missed a game since I can remember.

Rumor mill, FA, draft, etc...

Always dialed in.

I have been devote, and watched far more football than most in my time.

If you can't genuinely see that the league is not competition but entertainment, you are lost.

After we lose to KC next week I'm done.

Call me a quitter, say you will never do it...

That is fine and understandable.

But I am moving on...

And if you take this as serious as I do, then I hope one day you can move on as well.

One love FH, peace out.

PS, DM me if you are interested in memorabilia. I have two generations worth.
 
Sorry bro. I feel your pain but can't quit as much as I would like to. Tired of the team coming up short every damn year. Tonight was just an absolute kick in the nuts. That was a disgraceful way to lose a game and the division to the ****ing Bills once again. I am sick and tired of it.
 
I totally get it. 20+ years of being a fan of this team has taken years off my life. I sit back now and think how ****ing stupid i am. these players make millions, most dont give a ****. We have a QB who literally cannot be hit. how the **** do you win in this league with the softest qb in the league, hes supposed to be your leader.
 
FinsUp21 said:
Quitting as in finding a new team to cheer for or stop watching the NFL?
Stop watching.

The game, with the horrid officiating, tush pushing, and rule changes has become a joke.

It's entertaining, your team does not win or lose on merit rather ratings/ Vegas.

Would never root on another team.

But not quitting on the Phins, quitting on the league.

Thanks for the question.
 
mandal24 said:
I totally get it. 20+ years of being a fan of this team has taken years off my life. I sit back now and think how ****ing stupid i am. these players make millions, most dont give a ****. We have a QB who literally cannot be hit. how the **** do you win in this league with the softest qb in the league, hes supposed to be your leader.
Tua doesn't give AF about you.

The players laugh at the end of the game, cashed the game check and got out healthy.

The league laughs all the way to the bank.

The joke is on you, the fan.

You (generally speaking) are the only idiot here who thinks the outcomes matter ..
 
E30M3 said:
I honestly wish there were other usernames associated with this post but..... It is what it is.
Sorry to let ya down brother.

Maybe you are better at it not upsetting you than I am or process it in a more mature manner than me..

But I can't let a rigged league control my happiness anymore...
 
