 I really hope we have grown | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I really hope we have grown

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
9,640
Reaction score
5,493
Location
Tucson, AZ
So great opening drive, and 5 for 5 for Tua. I love that! However, even though it worked and it was a beautiful pass, I hated the play call. 4th and short in the red zone and we call another damn fade route. That route and decision absolutely killed us last year. It worked a couple of times against bad teams, but was unsuccessful, especially as the season went on. Teams knew we were going to run it, and McD still did it anyways. It requires perfect execution and a perfect pass every time.

We can not use this as a bread and butter play this year. It absolutely cost us the AFC East title when we kept trying to force the play against the Titans. If we can't pick up 3rd and 4th and shorts in the red zone running the ball, and keep trying to be cute, this is going to be a similar season to last year IMHO. Once again, the play calling and passing game can sometimes hide our OL weakness, but eventually it will be exposed when we really need them.

Don't get me wrong, I know it is just pre season, but that play and that call reminded me too much of the BS we saw last year. I hope McD has grown and we have some different options this year.
 
Fades in the endzone are lethal and common. Not going to change.

What we need to do is execute them better. Tua forced these to Tyreek all year long but hopefully that wont be the case this year.
 
I liked the call... it works 1 time and all of a sudden, defenses are on their heels in those situations.

The team isnt built to maximize 3rd/4th and short, it's built to avoid those situations entirely...
 
The primary thing to take away from that first drive is Coach McD showing you what he meant with the whole "The TE is the next evolution of this offense" thing. Jonnu and Hill TRUCKED people, made plays, and proved we have at least one answer other than Hill and Waddle. Defensive Coordinators across the NFL collectively breathed a sigh of dismay, and this before they have to consider what OBJ can bring, Achane as a gadget, and then EZE just got involved and Jaylen Wright didn't even play, sky is the limit....
 
Well, if we could pick up a 3rd or 4th and 1 by running the ball, we wouldn't have had to run the fade option.
I do hope we will improve that aspect of our offense for this season.
If we can pick up short yardage first downs, we will definitely have a more balanced and lethal attack.
 
NBP81 said:
I liked the call... it works 1 time and all of a sudden, defenses are on their heels in those situations.

The team isnt built to maximize 3rd/4th and short, it's built to avoid those situations entirely...
Click to expand...
I think we've tried that play with a hyper-condensed field way too may times. Hard to make it work without space. Maybe one move, doesn't work, play is doomed (other than the Tyreek TD vs. Chargers). 10 yards out or more, isolate your guy, give him room to work, I trust our guy to make the throw 9 out of 10 times. Love the fact that it was Riv that made the catch, visions of Jonnu, J. Hill and EZE making that play are dancing in my head...
 
Golphindolphin said:
I think we've tried that play with a hyper-condensed field way too may times. Hard to make it work without space. Maybe one move, doesn't work, play is doomed (other than the Tyreek TD vs. Chargers). 10 yards out or more, isolate your guy, give him room to work, I trust our guy to make the throw 9 out of 10 times. Love the fact that it was Riv that made the catch, visions of Jonnu, J. Hill and EZE making that play are dancing in my head...
Click to expand...
I agree about the condensed space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom