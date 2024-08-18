I really hope we have grown

So great opening drive, and 5 for 5 for Tua. I love that! However, even though it worked and it was a beautiful pass, I hated the play call. 4th and short in the red zone and we call another damn fade route. That route and decision absolutely killed us last year. It worked a couple of times against bad teams, but was unsuccessful, especially as the season went on. Teams knew we were going to run it, and McD still did it anyways. It requires perfect execution and a perfect pass every time.



We can not use this as a bread and butter play this year. It absolutely cost us the AFC East title when we kept trying to force the play against the Titans. If we can't pick up 3rd and 4th and shorts in the red zone running the ball, and keep trying to be cute, this is going to be a similar season to last year IMHO. Once again, the play calling and passing game can sometimes hide our OL weakness, but eventually it will be exposed when we really need them.



Don't get me wrong, I know it is just pre season, but that play and that call reminded me too much of the BS we saw last year. I hope McD has grown and we have some different options this year.