 I really, REALLY think we need a big back to couple with our fleet of small backs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I really, REALLY think we need a big back to couple with our fleet of small backs

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,033
Reaction score
30,235
...and there are a couple remaining. Guys who have had their moments in their careers. I'm going to mention two names and yes, I expect a lot of push back on both... but these guys would not be asked to start, just to operate as the thunder to all of our lightning backs.

28-year-old Leonard Fournette. He's always been a good-not great back. Larger (too large in the offseason last year by his own admission) than anything we are carrying and actually a VERY good pass-catcher. If he was cheap, he'd be a good get.

(in July) 28-year-old Zeke Elliot. He WAS a great back, now he's more limited. He's a decent receiver as well, probably not to Fournette's level, but he can chip block and then catch an outlet.

As always, it comes down to cost... but on a one-year deal, I think either of these guys could be surprisingly effective.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,593
Reaction score
21,830
Location
Davie, FL
andyahs said:
Fournette maybe.

Can't stand Zeke. Rubs me the wrong way.
Click to expand...
Yup out of those two no question for me.

They still going to have problems on 3rd and short. I believe I heard Grier say they are still looking at adding a vet back.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
4,364
Reaction score
4,323
Feverdream said:
...and there are a couple remaining. Guys who have had their moments in their careers. I'm going to mention two names and yes, I expect a lot of push back on both... but these guys would not be asked to start, just to operate as the thunder to all of our lightning backs.

28-year-old Leonard Fournette. He's always been a good-not great back. Larger (too large in the offseason last year by his own admission) than anything we are carrying and actually a VERY good pass-catcher. If he was cheap, he'd be a good get.

(in July) 28-year-old Zeke Elliot. He WAS a great back, now he's more limited. He's a decent receiver as well, probably not to Fournette's level, but he can chip block and then catch an outlet.

As always, it comes down to cost... but on a one-year deal, I think either of these guys could be surprisingly effective.
Click to expand...

I dont disagree but it appears that McDaniel has a type he likes and prefers at RB. Could just use FB for those short yards.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,033
Reaction score
30,235
Blake the great said:
I dont disagree but it appears that McDaniel has a type he likes and prefers at RB. Could just use FB for those short yards.
Click to expand...
It didn't work last year. Ingold is more of an H back than a true FB. He's never run much.

In theory, a FB could work... but I'm not sure that we have one.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
10,063
Reaction score
13,375
andyahs said:
Fournette maybe.

Can't stand Zeke. Rubs me the wrong way.
Click to expand...
Me too, I’ve seen the guy at clubs vaping and drinking two nites before games.

He’s probably 250 right now
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
925
Reaction score
2,703
Age
36
Location
woods
Definitely need a "closer". Fresh legs to pound the ball 7-8 times in the 4th quarter.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
10,063
Reaction score
13,375
I did wanna grab that Ibrahim kid in free agency but someone beat us to it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom