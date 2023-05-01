I really, REALLY think we need a big back to couple with our fleet of small backs

...and there are a couple remaining. Guys who have had their moments in their careers. I'm going to mention two names and yes, I expect a lot of push back on both... but these guys would not be asked to start, just to operate as the thunder to all of our lightning backs.



28-year-old Leonard Fournette. He's always been a good-not great back. Larger (too large in the offseason last year by his own admission) than anything we are carrying and actually a VERY good pass-catcher. If he was cheap, he'd be a good get.



(in July) 28-year-old Zeke Elliot. He WAS a great back, now he's more limited. He's a decent receiver as well, probably not to Fournette's level, but he can chip block and then catch an outlet.



As always, it comes down to cost... but on a one-year deal, I think either of these guys could be surprisingly effective.