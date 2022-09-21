I really think this is the perfect week to get the running game going.

gregorygrant83 said: Bills are elite at stopping the run. They completely shut down Henry on Monday. Click to expand...

Henry hasn't been the same since 2020. His numbers fell off a cliff last year and he looks slow now, he's no longer elite. Tennessee has all sorts of problems with their offensive line and receiving corps, the Jills beat a bad football team on Monday that force-fed Henry to their own detriment. Tannehill and their defense carried them to the #1 seed last year but without Brown and Harold Landry, they're toast. NE dominated Buffalo with the run game last year. We have to study what they did and try to implement that. Can't be one dimensional against the Jills, their pass defense is too good even with the injuries and I'm not sold on their elite run defense just yet.