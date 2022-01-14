I see a lot of complaining in the threads when a HC request interview is requested

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Jan 17, 2008
11,976
13,724
West Palm Beach
When I say a lot I mean a lot of complaining with no reason.
Ok now I ask each and everyone of you:
Who do you want to coach this team and WHY you think he or even she is worthy of being the HC instead of just saying “No he sucks.” In every HC interview request thread that pops up.
