I see a lot of complaining in the threads when a HC request interview is requested

mrbunglez

Jan 17, 2008

When I say a lot I mean a lot of complaining with no reason.
Ok now I ask each and everyone of you:

Who do you want to coach this team and WHY you think he or even she is worthy of being the HC instead of just saying “No he sucks.” In every HC interview request thread that pops up.
 
Selfishly I do NOT want Fins to hire Daboll or Frazier. (I actually think both would be a welcomed change from Flores). Just selfishly point who as I don’t want to weaken my staff.
 
Who gets the credit for Allens development Dabol or Dorsey?

Selfishly I do NOT want Fins to hire Daboll or Frazier. (I actually think both would be a welcomed change from Flores). Just selfishly point who as I don’t want to weaken my staff
Who gets the credit for Allens development Dabol or Dorsey?
Jordan Palmer (reinforced by Dorsey and Daboll). And Josh Allen himself.

I will say Josh Allen LOVES Daboll though. Calls him a mad scientist and loves that Allen has major inputs into weekly plan.
 
I think Tua’s best bet for success would be to hire Daboll as head coach and Daboll hire Dorsey as the Offensive Coordinator /assistant head coach.
 
I think Tua’s best bet for success would be to hire Daboll as head coach and Daboll hire Dorsey as the Offensive Coordinator /assistant head coach.
Bills will Block their Coordinator Dorsey from a lateral move. There was a reason for the promotion this year. To make sure they can protect themselves and lose just 1. Daboll or Dorsey.

Fins should require Tua to work with Palmer in the offseason.
 
