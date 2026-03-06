 I see no other path...other than acquiring more picks. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I see no other path...other than acquiring more picks.

I've run a multitude of draft simulations and even with trade downs and acquiring a few extra picks, there are so many holes on the team. Not just blue chips players, but void of bodies. IF we can find some trade down partners, we can build a foundation this year and acquire our QB in 2027 along with weapons with size/speed. There are a lot of quality players in the middle rounds. We should accumulate as many as possible.

Here is a simulation I could live with: I'll be honest, some of these players I know very little about. Others, there been some discussion from guys like Kyle, Alain, Dante, etc.

16.
NYJ
Monroe Freeling OT Georgia
trade-icon

43.
MIA
Chase Bisontis OG Texas A&M
52.
GB
Chris Brazzell II WR Tennessee
trade-icon

75.
MIA
Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State
84.
GB
Gabe Jacas EDGE Illinois
trade-icon

87.
MIA
Max KlareTE Ohio State
111.
MIA
Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE Penn State
150.
MIA
Nicholas Singleton RB Penn State
226.
MIA
Jalen Catalon S Missouri
2027 NYJ 5th
 
You can't go into this draft thinking we're going to fix everything this year. No matter what we do, we're gonna have a lot of holes after this draft.

This isn't a one year solution.

This April we need to build our foundation that we can build on in 27 and 28.
 
