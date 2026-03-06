I see no other path...other than acquiring more picks.

claytonduper
I've run a multitude of draft simulations and even with trade downs and acquiring a few extra picks, there are so many holes on the team. Not just blue chips players, but void of bodies. IF we can find some trade down partners, we can build a foundation this year and acquire our QB in 2027 along with weapons with size/speed. There are a lot of quality players in the middle rounds. We should accumulate as many as possible.
Here is a simulation I could live with: I'll be honest, some of these players I know very little about. Others, there been some discussion from guys like Kyle, Alain, Dante, etc.
16.Monroe Freeling OT Georgia
43.Chase Bisontis OG Texas A&M
52.Chris Brazzell II WR Tennessee
75.Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State
84.Gabe Jacas EDGE Illinois
87.Max KlareTE Ohio State
111.Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE Penn State
150.Nicholas Singleton RB Penn State
226.Jalen Catalon S Missouri
2027 NYJ 5th
