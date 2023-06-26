I see two R making the 53. How about you?

I see four with a slightly good shot (Achane, Smith, Higgins, and possibly one of (Zeke Vandenberg or Aubrey Miller), and two that are definitely making it, in Achane an Smith.



I think Higgins is the wildcard, Miami needs a good young all-purpose TE to groom, and the phone call the coaches had with him I have no doubt left a big impression with them, if what he said is true, and he has been working as hard as he said he would, he might slip in if the potential is there. I have no doubt the coaches are pulling for him, and don't want to risk letting him go, and picked up by someone else if he shows to be a hard worker that can eventually grow into a good to great NFL TE.