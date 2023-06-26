 I see two R making the 53. How about you? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I see two R making the 53. How about you?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Achane and Smith .
No UDFA !
The other draft picks might go to the ps.
 
I think Elijah Higgins has at least a 50/50 shot.

Our TE crew isnt particularly good... or well paid. I believe that if Higgins shows anything at all, we'll cut Connor or Kroft.

As far as UDFAs go, I'd say our inside linebackers and defensive line are both shallow, so if an UDFA player shows an ability to play special teams, they could stick.
 
If we don't sign any depth interior guys, there are those that think Pili might stick. Raw, but if it's only a handful of snaps per game, it could work out
 
I see four with a slightly good shot (Achane, Smith, Higgins, and possibly one of (Zeke Vandenberg or Aubrey Miller), and two that are definitely making it, in Achane an Smith.

I think Higgins is the wildcard, Miami needs a good young all-purpose TE to groom, and the phone call the coaches had with him I have no doubt left a big impression with them, if what he said is true, and he has been working as hard as he said he would, he might slip in if the potential is there. I have no doubt the coaches are pulling for him, and don't want to risk letting him go, and picked up by someone else if he shows to be a hard worker that can eventually grow into a good to great NFL TE.
 
