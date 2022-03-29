I seen this today

Mach2 said: That's one thing I always hated growing up in the far northern latitudes. That dreary grey sky with zero sunshine for months on end. Very depressing. The break of spring is something I'm sure you look forward to. Winter can be fun, but it gets old before it gets over....lol. Click to expand...

Living in NorCal, I tell people the same thing when they have the audacity to complain about the 6-8 weeks of dry heat here during the Summer.It’s a small price to pay for our year-around weather.The Pacific NorthWest is beautiful, but the sun doesn’t shine much for like 300 days a year, and it rains far too much. In other Northern locations it snows a lot. And gets very, very COLD.For me, I’ve got the best of both worlds. No humidity, no shoveling snow either.Circling back to your point, the dreary grey sky does have psychological effects. Depression runs high in those locations.