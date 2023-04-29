 I sincerely apologize to you all (it’s all my fault) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I sincerely apologize to you all (it’s all my fault)

Lets act like we didnt think that was how Chris Grier would shit the bed. The player seems good, but the pick seems stupid as ****, seeing how many decent players at positions of need were available. I just hope he was the obvious BPA
 
Nothing to apologize for. Anyone upset we drafted a corner needs to go rewatch last season.

CB was the biggest weakness on the team. Now maybe the biggest strength.

As the resident Grier bashed, I’ll stand up an applaud this all day. Especially since I wanted it to happen.
 
I'm date Mike, nice to meet me...
 
That is a pretty wild coincidence. To be fair, Cam Smith is at least a solid player. We could have picked a much worse player.
 
The Ghost said:
Said I thought the pick might be cb or dl and people thought it was crazy.
 
