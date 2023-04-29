I sincerely apologize to you all (it’s all my fault)

Michael Scott
1 of 1
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2017
- Messages
- 10,536
- Reaction score
- 18,776
- Location
- Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
Yep. I remember seeing it tooI thought about this post as soon as they announced it
Said I thought the pick might be cb or dl and people thought it was crazy.Nothing to apologize for. Anyone upset we drafted a corner needs to go rewatch last season.
CB was the biggest weakness on the team. Now maybe the biggest strength.
As the resident Grier bashed, I’ll stand up an applaud this all day. Especially since I wanted it to happen.