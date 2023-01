What the writer is saying about Hill I don’t buy - the title is misleading. As if Tyreek lobbied for more touches or something. But the content of the article - as I see it - is accurate on the bigger picture points. For example :



“Miami has rushed 358 times compared to 553 passing attempts for a 40% to 60% split. To put this into a different context, it would make more sense if the Dolphins were playing from behind most of the season but they were not.”



He’s right - and this is not a formula for success in the NFL I’m sorry. Especially when you are trying to close games out late etc. Mr Miller also talks about all of those 3rd and short passes which have been beaten to death around here. But what’s largely intractable is the fact that you are not winning Jack at a 40/60 run / pass ratio. That’s way more imbalanced than anything we did when we had Marino. I get the game has changed but not THAT much.