I think acho makes a good point here

cltchperf

I like mike, tho he frustrated me at times with his play calling and getting plays in late. I like his humor but wonder if players take things too lightly sometimes.

Acho has been a Tua and mike supporter and dolphins supporter from what I've seen. So it's not like this is some typical analyst that doesn't like miami or can't wait to criticize miami.
 
Yes, it is also reflected in his play calling. Stop trying to show the world how crafty you are and run the damn ball deep in the red zone. We could have been the more physical team against the Titans and we weren't because of our HC's decisions to try to be too cute in his play calling.
 
