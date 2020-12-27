I think I’ve figured out the problem...

I enjoy watching Miami play. I’m not the fan some of you are but watching the dolphins is analogous to watching my Iowa Hawkeyes when Greg Davis was the OC. The play calling is too safe and expects too much after the catch on short passes. Tua can be good, but if you can’t get him passes 10-20 yards downfield then you’re never going to know. Just like I’ll never be able to not fall asleep watching this team’s offense.