 I think I’ve figured out the problem... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I think I’ve figured out the problem...

D

Dmefoc

Rookie
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
42
Reaction score
51
Age
38
Location
Cedar Rapids Iowa
I enjoy watching Miami play. I’m not the fan some of you are but watching the dolphins is analogous to watching my Iowa Hawkeyes when Greg Davis was the OC. The play calling is too safe and expects too much after the catch on short passes. Tua can be good, but if you can’t get him passes 10-20 yards downfield then you’re never going to know. Just like I’ll never be able to not fall asleep watching this team’s offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom