I think the Redskins take Tua

Ron Rivera took Newton w the Panthers who had Jimmy Clausen on his rookie year and Matt Moore the previous year starter. Haskins gives them time to assess Tua's health while they assess Haskins' development. If Tua doesn't recover they just keep on rolling w Haskins.



I think if Tua can do a 20 min qb drill at Alabama's pro-day and look good, feel good, all smiles and **** he's gonna be a lock by draft day. As in we'll all know we're the **** out of luck after march 15 or so when all mocks start projecting Tua at 2.