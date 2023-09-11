I think Tua just got Paid!

So, as I said before, when the draft came around in 2020, I wanted the Dolphins to draft Herbert. Big, strong-armed guy who was never hurt. Tua never had those physical characteristics but what he had was elite accuracy and a

Big-Game winning pedigree. Unfortunately, he was also injured several times at Alabama and that was the only thing that I was concerned with Tua in respect to drafting him.



A lot of media guys were making fun of Tua's Jujitsu training this off-season, but what they didn't realize was that he also put on 10 pounds of muscle! That forward-running throw to Tyreek at the end of the game demonstrated just how much stronger Tua's arm is this year! That is a very difficult throw to make because you are basically just torquing your body and driving forward with your upper body.



Whatever Herbert's contract is, Tua just jumped it significantly after today. The NFL audience got a one-on-one comparison of the two today. I think Herbert is a damn good QB, but Tua just showed a completely different level of class today playing QB in the NFL.



On a side note, if Fangio didn't dial up the blitz on that last drive, then he should have been forced to take the flight back home on commercial, and stand-bye at that!