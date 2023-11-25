 I think we are going to be in SB this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I think we are going to be in SB this year

There. I said it. This team is special. It can be sloppy at times but still finds a way to win. The offense is in a bit of a “lull” but this team can win any which way it chooses. Aerial attack? Check. Ground and pound? Check. Defense? Check. 50 yard FGs now? Check. If we can get a bye in round one we are going. Book it.

Go ahead, change my mind
 
Agreed.

This is a complete team.

I know some don't like that MM seems to be holding guys put longer then they need to be.

But 8-3. Very well will soon be 11-3. I mean, having them healthier in the last 3 games is more important, imo, then this current 5 game stretch

Miami will put a lot of pressure on Baltimore and the Chiefs.

Also, they can end that silly narrative ( not saying it's silly because it's not true) that Miami can't beat a winning team.

Miamis path is set.
They will absolutely have 1 home playoff game.

The only question is how many home playoff games will they get.

This is the 1st season, when looking at Miami, i am not too worried about the matchup.

Sure, we would the easiest or best path.

But honestly not 1 team scares me right now. Well, actually, believe it or not.... I am pulling for a Jags win tomorrow. Something about thr Texans worries me. Cinderella team maybe. Don't want then anywhere near the playoffs.

No bills or Texans and leys go Miami.
 
I like the way you think sir!!! Let’s gooooooo
 
I personally won’t guarantee it - but they’re definitely good enough to get there and one of the 2-3 best teams in the AFC.

Once you’re deep into the playoffs, one two plays can literally decide a closely played game. But we’re good enough to get in.
 
I cannot process things that far into the future. I'm only good for about 4-hours ahead; so I can guarantee that I'm having hot dogs during the OSU/MU game this afternoon.
 
I've honestly been thinking the same thing.

It's possible. Who is clearly better in the AFC? Obviously, Kansas City and Baltimore are right there. I like how the Dolphins played the Chiefs after a horrible start.

The Phillips injury hurts a lot. But fortunately Miami has some quality depth there. But the team probably can't have too many more injuries like that.

Turnovers are magnified in big games. Miami absolutely has to do a better job there.

Achane coming back will help too. This is a quality Dolphins team. The best I've seen in a long, long time.
 
The blocking on that play was phenomenal!
 
Jets trying to tackle Holland
 
In a way, Miami's worst enemy is Miami. When the team is on, I think it might be the best team in the NFL.

But the Dolphins have kept teams in games by making too many mistakes. Play a clean game, and were seeing blowout wins.
 
