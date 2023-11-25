I think we are going to be in SB this year

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 25,152
- Reaction score
- 31,604
- Location
- New Jersey
There. I said it. This team is special. It can be sloppy at times but still finds a way to win. The offense is in a bit of a “lull” but this team can win any which way it chooses. Aerial attack? Check. Ground and pound? Check. Defense? Check. 50 yard FGs now? Check. If we can get a bye in round one we are going. Book it.
Go ahead, change my mind
Go ahead, change my mind