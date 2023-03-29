I think we are mostly done until June 1st.

Here's what I have now... correct me if I've missed anything.



Offense (31)

QB: Tua, White, Thompson

RB: Wilson, Mostert, Ahmed, Gaskin

FB: Ingold, Lovett

WR1: Hill

WR2: Waddle

WRs: Wilson, Ezukanma, Sanders, Berrios, Swain, Cracraft

TE: Smythe, Saubert, Conner

LT: Armstead, Lamm

LG: Eichenberg, Jones

C: Williams, Feeney

RG: Hunt, Cotton

RT: Jackson, Christian, Smith



Defense (29)

DE: Ogbah, Twyman

DT: Wilkins, Bronson

DT: Davis, Sieler

Edge: Phillips, Chubb, Van Ginkle, Reed, Goode

MLB: Long, Tindall

WLB: Baker, Riley

CB1: Ramsey, Iggy, Bethel

CB2: Hoard, Crossen

FS: Holland

SS: Elliot, Jones

DBs: Kohou, Needham, Williams, Campbell, McKinley, Ellis



(Specials 3)

K: Sanders

P: Bailey

LS: Ferguson



Total (63)



We have 2M remaining under the cap until we get our Byron Jones relief. Let's take a look at the only realistic possibilities that might happen to increase this space...

a) There are a couple of people who keep saying, 'cut Crossen'. Myself, I think this is unlikely, but I will list it as a service to these posters. (3.155M... replaced by River Cracraft's 940K... net possible gain 2.215M).

b) Trade Cedrick Wilson. This is, I think, the second most likely possibility. (It's a cap savings of 7M if we do this... (less Cracraft's 940k) but the team seems to like him more than I do).

c) Trade Ogbah. I think this one is VERY unlikely... coming off of an injury marred season, I suspect he'd be hard to move, and teams would want us to pay part of his contract. Never say never though. This is we could trade him, would net us (up to) 15M on the cap (less Cracraft's 940K).

d) Restructure Wilkins. This one comes down to the will to keep him. If we want him; I am pretty certain he'll sign. Nailing down how much that we'd save is harder though... because there is 0% chance of knowing what he'd get when he'd sign. I'll make an educated guess. His salary for 2023 would go from 10.7M to 1M, so 9.7M savings to start, but now you have to add in the pro-rated portion of his signing bonus. Let's assume that he gets Daron Payne's contract. Payne's pro-rate is 5.6M a year... so resigning Wilkins is NOT going to save all that much.... maybe 4.1M. Yes, I know he could sign for less... and some will argue that he should, but I won't get into that here. let's just call it a 5M cap savings and be done here.



There really isn't much money available before June 1st... and as I think I've shown, the best cap relief in 2023 is in moving Cedrick Wilson...



Boys... I think we're done except for depth signings...



and yes I know, I know... Derrick Henry... his cap cost this year would be 10.5M. ...and yes, if we extended him, we could reduce that... but he's due 10.5 this year and he isn't going to play for less. If we resigned him to one of those 3-year contracts with a 1M salary and a 15M bonus, he'd still cost around 6M this year (and then 15 and 15 the next two years).