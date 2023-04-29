Though I am not as angry in the Cam Smith pick as some, I still was surprised.and yes, disappointed we did not take one of the TEs or O-linemen that were still there. Then I thought about it, and it became clear that with a pick of a TE or OLINE, we possibly become a SB contender for this year and possibly next year, but with a pick of quality Corner, we possibly become a contender for a heck of a bit longer.



How? Because on Offense we are already a legitimate team that can score with an over abundance of dangerous talent that will/can be here for a while, and scoring over 20 points in most, if not all games will not be ending anytime soon.



On the other hand defensively this year our secondary (the key to our possible dominance on Defense) will make us insanely good this year, and maybe next, but eventually Howard and/or Ramsey will need to go and the secondary will again be a bit more like last years inconsistent unit, making us still good (With Fangio), but not good enough to be SB Worthy.



I know some will say Tua gets injured again, that is the end of the season, true, but taking a TE or O-Linemen would not have fixed that. Tua is the one that needs to learn how to fall, how to protect himself, or it won't matter.



Washington seemed like a great pick, an obvious pick, but all teams were scared to touch him because of his injury, Miami with only 4 picks (Only 2 early) could not gamble, they needed an impact player. Maybe the Steelers got themselves the steal and pick of the night by taking a chance on him, but Miami could not risk it.



Smith is a quality player that should help make Miami's secondary great (With the help of Fangio) even if and when X or Ramsey is gone. Having a quality Offense and Defense will be what makes us the team I believe we will be 5 years from now.