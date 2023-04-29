 I thought about it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Though I am not as angry in the Cam Smith pick as some, I still was surprised.and yes, disappointed we did not take one of the TEs or O-linemen that were still there. Then I thought about it, and it became clear that with a pick of a TE or OLINE, we possibly become a SB contender for this year and possibly next year, but with a pick of quality Corner, we possibly become a contender for a heck of a bit longer.

How? Because on Offense we are already a legitimate team that can score with an over abundance of dangerous talent that will/can be here for a while, and scoring over 20 points in most, if not all games will not be ending anytime soon.

On the other hand defensively this year our secondary (the key to our possible dominance on Defense) will make us insanely good this year, and maybe next, but eventually Howard and/or Ramsey will need to go and the secondary will again be a bit more like last years inconsistent unit, making us still good (With Fangio), but not good enough to be SB Worthy.

I know some will say Tua gets injured again, that is the end of the season, true, but taking a TE or O-Linemen would not have fixed that. Tua is the one that needs to learn how to fall, how to protect himself, or it won't matter.

Washington seemed like a great pick, an obvious pick, but all teams were scared to touch him because of his injury, Miami with only 4 picks (Only 2 early) could not gamble, they needed an impact player. Maybe the Steelers got themselves the steal and pick of the night by taking a chance on him, but Miami could not risk it.

Smith is a quality player that should help make Miami's secondary great (With the help of Fangio) even if and when X or Ramsey is gone. Having a quality Offense and Defense will be what makes us the team I believe we will be 5 years from now.
 
I think it’s been made pretty clear that McD doesn’t value the TE position in his offense
 
I'm really bewildered by people thinking that picking a TE means that they'll have an impact immediately because we are in "win now" mode, but it's generally the LEAST "win now" positional pick in the league.

Rookie TEs don't do shit. I'd bet that Smith would still end up with more snaps than any TE we drafted at 51. Honestly the only thing we need at TE is another Smythe in FA.

Can't believe you guys are putting so much importance at that position when we're just going to throw at Waddle and Hill nonstop just like last year.
 
The Smith pick was a pick for the future which is mind boggling for a team in win now mode. That’s why I hate the pick.

I have to admit I didn’t scout any corners because I foolishly didn’t think we’d draft one that high. After some research I can say that the player looks versatile and physical. The 10 holding penalties are a bit concerning but we’ll run a lot of zone so that might now be as big an issue.

What is also interesting is the mix of opinions on him. PFF had him in round 3, CBS sports round 4, and some other sites had him in the top 25. Usually when there’s that great if a gap in evaluations the truth is somewhere in the middle. So maybe average starter???

What concerns me the most is that there are several sources questioning his character, calling him temperamental and a diva. One scout went as far as saying he’s not talented enough to weather the off field BS. That kind of red flag would’ve taken him off if my board completely. I know the patience brigade will tell me how Dr. X and Dr. Ramsey will completely cure this young man of his character defects. I’ll just say I’m dubious and I think we’ve been “Griered” again in round 2.
 
The Smith pick has alot of implications if you ask me....

First, it's insurance for Xavian Howard if he continues to play as badly as he did last season. This could allow us to bench him mid-season if needed.

Second, it probably signals the Dolphins will be trying to get out of Howard's contract sooner rather than later. We have too much money tied up in the corner position, so for this alone I've warmed up on the pick alot over night.

Third, it seems like Smith will be a very good player and was probably rated higher then any TE/OL left on the board.

Fourth, all the talk of taking a TE early made no sense bc like EasyRider said, we don't use TEs much and they usually take FOREVER to start contributing.

Fifth Washington clearly has some huge medical red flags and It nice to sit here the morning after and know we didn't draft another injury prone player, lord knows we have enough of those already.
 
Dude, I've been saying this all week! Thank you!
 
I've been trying to tell ppl for weeks that is the case, with the usual response being "but San Fran, but Shanahan, but Kittle".

McD is not a Shanahan clone. He, obviously, has basic some philosophical differences overall. If you are going to run your WRs on multilevel crossers, it greatly reduces what you can/want to do with with a "pass catching" TE. He needs his TEs to, primarily, be adequate blockers. In that respect, and with few picks, I can see where it doesn't make sense to spend a relatively high pick on a low value position, particularly when you can get solid blocking TEs in free agency on the cheap with no learning curve.

It does appear he likes offensive speed, though.
 
I figured as much. Once you broke the news he had injury questions. I'm sure, Miami will eventually find another TE in the McDaniel mold to sign.
 
Trying to analyze ‘how many titles’ we win by what position we drafted in the second round is a pointless exercise, IMO.
 
