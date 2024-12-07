 I told you so... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I told you so...

When the infamous I quit thread took shape last January I was laughed at, called a quitter, and dragged through mud...

Most just thought I was being sensitive because the season had fallen apart or I was overly invested and commented as such.

"I'll never quit the team"
"We will be good for years"

But I knew what most of you didn't (tough to see reality through those aqua and orange goggles).

I said the SB window had closed due to the mass exodus of talent that was about to ensue (boy was I dead on).

I said that, even though Tua is a solid player, he should not be invested in for the big contract because he can't hide obvious other roster deficiencies and it would only be a matter of time until the concussions return (right again)...

And it was obvious that the coach was not the right man for the job after two straight seasons after falling apart down the stretch.

Yes I was right, bitches, I'll be your huckleberry.
 
The Ghost said:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Click to expand...
And this is why the Dolphins fan base is the biggest joke in the entire league.

Literally piss down your leg on your only legit shot at glory in nearly 3 decades. Let Josh Allen do a ****ing victory lap in your home stadium to complete the comeback for the division title.

And all the "dedicated" fans have to fall back on is to try and belittle the fans who have accepted the reality.
 
EPBro said:
And this is why the Dolphins fan base is the biggest joke in the entire league.

Literally piss down your leg on your only legit shot at glory in nearly 3 decades. Let Josh Allen do a ****ing victory lap in your home stadium to complete the comeback for the division title.

And all the "dedicated" fans have to fall back on is to try and belittle the fans who have accepted the reality.
Click to expand...

I don't know anyone that thinks the Dolphins fan base is a joke other than a wannabe Dolphins fan on Finheaven who quits on his team when the chips are down.

You watched 3 straight wins (and a strong performance in a loss at Buffalo on a 61 yard FG) and post this nonsense after losing to one of the best teams in the NFL on the road.

Ya, people like me are the joke.
 
The Ghost said:
I don't know anyone that thinks the Dolphins fan base is a joke other than a wannabe Dolphins fan on Finheaven who quits on his team when the chips are down.

You watched 3 straight wins (and a strong performance in a loss at Buffalo on a 61 yard FG) and post this nonsense after losing to one of the best teams in the NFL on the road.

Ya, people like me are the joke.
Click to expand...

*quits for ..... a week?
 
You told us so? Did anyone tell you that “we would be good for years” or just that you’re being a little bitch and need to find happiness outside of this little bubble you can’t control? Probably more the latter.

This post is probably more pathetic than your quitting thread.

You want us to give you flowers for being a bitch?
 
The Ghost said:
I don't know anyone that thinks the Dolphins fan base is a joke other than a wannabe Dolphins fan on Finheaven who quits on his team when the chips are down.

You watched 3 straight wins (and a strong performance in a loss at Buffalo on a 61 yard FG) and post this nonsense after losing to one of the best teams in the NFL on the road.

Ya, people like me are the joke.
Click to expand...
The entire league does bud.

There were more Buffalo fans at our own stadium for the biggest home.game in 25 years, lol.

What, Tua had some garbage time stats?

We have beat the Jags, Pats ×2, Raiders, Rams.

How does that excite you? Explain it to me.
 
