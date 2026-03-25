I Told You So!

Ok now hear me out..

If I was a member on this forum back then..

You would have probably hated me and my take on Tua when the whole Tank for Tua nonsense was going on.

I HATED!!! him for us. I was almost rabid about things I felt were wrong with him.

Watch the play he gets hurt on at Alabama.. he played scared and was no threat running. I wanted Love.. but I wanted him with our 2nd or 3rd pick. Surprise I wanted Wirfs first.. i wanted Love and Higgins with the other picks.



Since Tua's release I've just felt an immense sense of joy knowing he's someone else's issue finally.



This thread is my dedication to all those who have once pounded the table and been dead on! Or screamed ABSOLUTELY NOT!! and no one listened when they ****ing should have!

Incoming Grier and MM hate expected..

Let it out!!