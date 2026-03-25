 I Told You So! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Told You So!

PappyK

PappyK

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Ok now hear me out..
If I was a member on this forum back then..
You would have probably hated me and my take on Tua when the whole Tank for Tua nonsense was going on.
I HATED!!! him for us. I was almost rabid about things I felt were wrong with him.
Watch the play he gets hurt on at Alabama.. he played scared and was no threat running. I wanted Love.. but I wanted him with our 2nd or 3rd pick. Surprise I wanted Wirfs first.. i wanted Love and Higgins with the other picks.

Since Tua's release I've just felt an immense sense of joy knowing he's someone else's issue finally.

This thread is my dedication to all those who have once pounded the table and been dead on! Or screamed ABSOLUTELY NOT!! and no one listened when they ****ing should have!
Incoming Grier and MM hate expected..
Let it out!!
 
I've said this for years now, prior to the hip injury it was Tua and then the rest. After the hip injury it was Tua and Burrow and then the rest. I wanted no part of Tua either but it was due to the hip concerns verse the overall draft position I knew he'd be picked, this isn't the same as his coconut getting scrambled, no one saw that coming.

It is what it is, hindsight at this time.
 
PappyK said:
Ok now hear me out..
If I was a member on this forum back then..
You would have probably hated me and my take on Tua when the whole Tank for Tua nonsense was going on.
I HATED!!! him for us. I was almost rabid about things I felt were wrong with him.
Watch the play he gets hurt on at Alabama.. he played scared and was no threat running. I wanted Love.. but I wanted him with our 2nd or 3rd pick. Surprise I wanted Wirfs first.. i wanted Love and Higgins with the other picks.

Since Tua's release I've just felt an immense sense of joy knowing he's someone else's issue finally.

This thread is my dedication to all those who have once pounded the table and been dead on! Or screamed ABSOLUTELY NOT!! and no one listened when they ****ing should have!
Incoming Grier and MM hate expected..
Let it out!!
Click to expand...
Roght. Next question please.
 
PappyK, with all due respect, did we really need another thread about Tua?! The bum is out of here. Let's move on. As you've indicated, he's someone else's problem now.
 
NY8123 said:
I've said this for years now, prior to the hip injury it was Tua and then the rest. After the hip injury it was Tua and Burrow and then the rest. I wanted no part of Tua either but it was due to the hip concerns verse the overall draft position I knew he'd be picked, this isn't the same as his coconut getting scrambled, no one saw that coming.

It is what it is, hindsight at this time.
Click to expand...
I don't watch college football, but on this forum, I heard about "Tank for Tua", and also that he had a catastrophic injury. I agree that no one could have foreseen the concussion problem, but why would anyone use a high draft pick on a QB with a major injury? What is it with Grier and his love of signing injured and injury-prone players?
 
I started a Tua thread weeks ago and a poster commented he hoped it was the last Tua thread on the forum.

Oh well.
 
Dude if I started a thread for every time I got something right there wouldn’t be any space for anyone else on this forum.

That said I got tua wrong. Overrated his process skills. Severely. There was signs like so much rpo to mask it and tendency to make pre snap reads and decisions with no post snap verification but I still bet on it cleaning itself up with time in the pros. Wrong.
 
If you bringing that, you better bring receipts. Give us the links to the places that you posted it along with screen shots. Hardly anyone on the Draft Day thread said they were against taking Tua. People were rejoicing on that thread. In fact, I think only one person (may have been you) wanted Herbert over Tua at that time.
 
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