I understand, but

I understand everyone being insanely disappointment, I understand everyone being irrational, or having the bring me someone's head mentality, but once you're done having your tantrum....Like I was, think about what you are asking for, or say you want, and then take a step back, take a deep breath, and really ask yourself, will it really fix the problem?



Question (Time to try hard to be Rational for a Min): Could the 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Ravens win a Playoff game if they had as many injuries as we had, Would they still survive the playoffs?



We have been through a ton of HCs, and been the laughing stock of other fans when we do not quickly win a SB, while the new HC can expect win the SB in two years, or bye.



We have been through a ton of QBs, and been the laughing stock of other fans when we give up on them for not playing like a HOF QB, get rid of them, bring in new one, and hope they win a SB in HOF, greatest QB going right now status, within two or three years, or bye.



-Miami needs to grow up...Yes



-Miami needs to be more consistent...Yes



-Tua needs to be more consistent late in season...Yes



-McDaniel needs to be smarter, and influence the outcome on Offense better, bad ref calls or not.



The big reason we loss, is what seems to be the toughest to fix. We can no longer be the team with the most injuries every year. We need to find a way to either keep our injuries within a normal average or find tons of cheap backups to play for us next year.



Getting rid of McDanial or Tua fixes nothing. Bringing in Belicheat,

Jim Harbaugh are at best patches that might or probably might not bring anything different, but with either, they will be gone within a few years if things don't go 100% the way they want.



Try to see what we really have, and what out real issues are, or expect the same next year with or without our current HC & QB.